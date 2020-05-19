Central Plaza tenants receive eviction notices for not social distancing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile senior housing center is sending out eviction notices to residents for not social distancing or following other health guidelines set by the housing board due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keith Labeaud was the first resident at Central Plaza Towers to receive the eviction notice for apparently violating his lease because he was not following health guidelines, but he says that is just not the case for himself or his neighors. “We comply, we stay six feet apart and wear out masks. “I’m scared, if I get evicted today I don’t have anywhere to go.” Labeaud says.

Labeaud says this whole ordeal has made other residents not want to leave their home out of fear of eviction. Mobile Housing Board Executive Director Michael Pierce says that was never the intention. Pierce says those who received notices were not following the rules and endangering their fellow residents. “This was a last resort effort to try and save people’s lives,” Pierce says.

One main reason for this action by the board was the fact that the towers has already seen one death and four other COVID-19 cases along with senior residents being more susceptible to the virus.

The residents are given 30 days to vacate, but if they change their actions no one will have to leave. Pierce says that is the goal. “We would like to go back and say hey after getting their attention and they are now complying so that people’s lives aren’t in danger that of course, we would love to have them stay.”

