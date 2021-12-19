Celebrate the New Year with these events along the Gulf Coast

(WKRG) — The Gulf Coast is gearing up to celebrate the New Year with live performances, fireworks and local celebrations. WKRG News 5 has put together a list of New Year’s events along the Gulf Coast to start your year off right!

New Year’s Events in Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY

MoonPie over Mobile: One of the City’s most anticipated events featuring the local music and a fireworks event. Mobzilla will open for the headline act, Trombone Shorty. The event will be marked with the dropping of the 12-foot electronic MoonPie followed by a fireworks show. The event will start at 8 p.m. and run till midnight in downtown Mobile. For more information, click here.

BALDWIN COUNTY

The City of Fairhope’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: The City’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will be held in downtown Fairhope. The event will feature a street party and live performances from Blackberry Breeze. The celebration will start at 8:30 p.m. and end at 12:30 a.m. For more event updates, click here.

OWA Sparks and Sounds in Foley: OWA’ New Year’s Eve Celebration will feature live performances from the Miles Flatt Band at 5 p.m. and The Tip Tops at 7 p.m. The event will conclude with a fireworks special at 9 p.m. Blankets, chairs and towels are recommended since this will be an outdoor event. The celebration will start at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. at OWA Entertainment Destination at 101 N South OWA Blvd. in Foley. For more information, click here.

New Year’s Events in Northwest Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY

The City of Crestview’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: The City’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will be held in downtown Crestview. The event will feature food, music, games and beverages. The event will begin at 8 p.m. and end at 12:30 a.m. The Main Street Crestview Association will host the event. For more information, click here.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

The City of Pensacola’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: The City will host a Fireworks display marking the beginning of the new year. The Fireworks display will be held at the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk from 11:59 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at 400 Quietwater Beach Road in Gulf Breeze. The event will be hosted by the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce. For more information, click here.



The Pensacola Symphony’s New Year concert: The Pensacola Symphony will celebrate the New Year with a concert featuring the works of Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. Vocalist Byron Stripling and Grammy nominee Carmen Bradford will perform at the concert. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre at 118 S Palafox St. in Pensacola. To purchase tickets online, click here.

Are we missing an event? Email producers@wkrg.com to submit your New Year’s Eve event.