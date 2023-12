DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cedar Point Pier near Dauphin Island will temporarily close for repairs at the end of the year and then again in early 2024.

The pier is closing “for repairs and to replace the temporary restroom structure with a permanent one,” according to Mobile County’s Public Affairs Department.

The closures are scheduled as follows:

Closing at 6 a.m. on Dec. 29 and reopening at 6 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Closing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 and reopening at 6 a.m. on Jan. 13.

LOCATION: