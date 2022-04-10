MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After months of the Cedar Point Pier being closed during the winter, it is finally set to reopen on Monday, April 11.

The Mobile County Commission purchased the pier from the McRae family in December 2021. The family normally closed the pier from December through February. While the pier was closed this winter, the Mobile County Commission worked on upgrading some things.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Monday afternoon with District 3 County Commissioner Randall Dueitt and Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Chris Blankenship.

Members of the “Reel Fishing Crew,” will be fishing on the pier during and after the ceremony. The Cedar Point Pier will reopen to the public as a Mobile County park after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.