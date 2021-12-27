Cedar Point Pier to be closed for winter

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Cedar Point Pier at Dauphin Island will be closed for upgrades this winter, according to the Mobile County Commission.

On Dec. 15, 2021 the previous owners of the pier, the McRae family, sold the pier to the Mobile County Commission. The McRae family normally closed the pier for the winter from December through February.

This year, the Mobile County Commission is closing the pier for the winter for “upgrades and to establish operations.”

Cedar Point Pier will reopen as a Mobile County Park sometime in Spring 2022. The no fishing license required for Alabama residents will still be in place.

The Mobile County Commission said they will make more announcements before the pier is reopened.