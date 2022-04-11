MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – After nearly four months of renovations, Cedar Point Fishing Pier reopened under new ownership on Monday. The pier was purchased by Mobile County back in December for $2.2 million dollars.

It was bought by the county with grant money from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA). Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt spearheaded the purchase.

“For me it’s one of the most exciting things I’ve done since I’ve been elected. This part of the county means a lot to me,” said Dueitt.

Dueitt and other officials cut the ribbon on the renovated pier on Monday afternoon. It’ll be free this season and then the county says they plan to start charging in 2023.

The county purchased the property from the McRae family, which has owned the property from 1986 to 2021.

Fishermen were excited to get back on the pier on Monday.

“Since I was two-year-old, this is where it’s at for me. This is my place away from home, my home away from home. Relaxation, you can’t get a better place here,” said Christopher Goodwin, who was fishing at the pier on Monday.

The rules are the same as they were under the previous owners except you can’t consume alcohol and you must bring your own bait and tackle.

There are bathrooms on site and the pier will be open 24 hours per day.