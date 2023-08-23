DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG)- A $500 thousand project is making way off of Dauphin Island Parkway as 6,500 tons of limestone are being distributed into Heron Bay in hopes to restore Native Alabama oyster reefs.

“Over the last decade or more, oysters have not been doing the best across the gulf coast as a whole,” Executive Director of Alabama Wildlife Federation Tim Gothare said.

Due to natural disasters like hurricanes and the 2010 oil spill, the Alabama Oyster reefs have suffered, which caused issues in water quality and oyster production.

Limestone will be distributed across 77 acres of water in the Heron Bay off of Cedar Point Beach. This will create a base for new oyster larva to attach and grow.

“The areas that we are putting this cultch material out today are gaps within this area that don’t have suitable cultch material,” Gothare said. “We’re adding that, so young oysters can attach and grow and provide those benefits.”

By restoring these reefs, water quality and fishing opportunities will also improve. Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said that those are the building blocks to Dauphin Island tourism.

“What we sell as far as Dauphin Island and tourism goes, it all hinges off of having a healthy environment,” Collier said. “This is going to make this happen.”

Alabama Wildlife Federation will be monitoring this area for the next two years to see how well these oysters attach and grow in the new environment.