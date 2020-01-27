CDC: Flu responsible for 8200 deaths nationwide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are in the height of flu season and all regions of Alabama are reporting an elevated number of flu cases.

News of Mobile County Deputy Tim Anderson being hospitalized is serving as a reminder of how serious the flu can be. Anderson is in the intensive care unit at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. Fluid is dripping into his lungs. Anderson’s family tells News 5 at this point he has just a 5% chance of survival.

“We hope to avoid severe illness in our community. It sometimes does happen and it reminds us to be hyper-vigilant about those prevention measures.” Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department.

So far this season, the CDC estimates the flu is responsible for 8200 deaths and 140,000 hospitalizations. There have been 15 million confirmed cases of the flu. While those numbers seem high, officials with the Mobile County Health Department say they’re actually average.

Doctors say the best way to prevent any sort of complication is to try to prevent yourself from getting the flu in the first place. Even though we’re in the middle of flu season, it’s never too late to get vaccinated.

“If you do get vaccinated and still you get a flu virus, usually you’ll see less severe illness. So we want to prevent those complications of flu.” Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department.

While health officials recommend the flu vaccine for everyone, they especially urge children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems to get a flu shot.

