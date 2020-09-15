Causeway to Dauphin Island closes due to flooding

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to wind, rain and debris on the roadway, the causeway to Dauphin Island has been closed. This information is coming from Dauphin Island’s mayor shortly after 6 AM Tuesday morning.

No word on when it may be reopened. Our crews saw flooding and debris in that area before dawn and it will likely get worse as conditions deteriorate.

ALGO Mobile tweeted flooding occurred on AL 193 in both directions near AL 188. The road is closed.

Roadway Flooded on AL 193 both dir. @ MP 8.1 near AL 188 in Mobile County. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/mk8j0iYjKq — ALGO Mobile (@algo_mob) September 15, 2020

