MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Residents will have the chance to participate in “A Cause to Clean,” an event dedicated to cleaning up the western parts of the causeway.

TC Bolier and Partners for Environmental Progress will be hosting the community event. Lunch will be provided for those who attend. Residents must bring a reusable water bottle, vests and gloves. Garbage bags and pickers will be given to volunteers on site, according to a news release from Partners for Environmental Progress.

The event will be held Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Austal’s Parking lot at 1 Dunlap Drive. The day will consist of: