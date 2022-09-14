MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details were released after one million gallons of water flooded the basement of Merchants Plaza Tuesday, Sept. 13 in downtown Mobile.

Jason Scott is an asset manager for Sterling Properties, the company managing Merchants Plaza. Scott said a six-inch fire main pipe in the basement busted, causing the lower level to be submerged in seven and a half feet of water.

Scott said only the office workers were affected by the flood, not the tenants who live in the apartments. No other levels of the building were flooded.

Some of the building’s equipment was damaged including an electrical switch gear and a pump that sets off the sprinklers.

Currently, there is no power in the office part of the building and no one is allowed inside. Scott and other contractors are working to get the building up and running again. They are unsure when that process will be done.

They are using a temporary generator to help dry the basement.