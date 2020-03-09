CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Theft at Mobile landscaping business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A theft was caught on camera at Harrison Landscape after a dump trailer worth $8,000 was taken from the business on Friday night.

Sean Harrison, owner of Harrison Landscape in Mobile, says they discovered the theft Saturday morning when they got into work. His business is located on I-65 Service Road South.

The surveillance video shows what appears to be a white Ford F150, model truck with orange hazard road barrels in the back of truck. Harrison says this isn’t the first time there has been theft on his property. The first happened a year ago in March of 2019.

Harrison says he feels targeted and that this theft has affected his business and livelihood tremendously. He says the two break ins with the equipment losses have totaled over $30,000.

Here is the original Facebook post Harrison made about the theft:

Mobile Police are aware of the thefts and are currently investigating. Harrison is offering $250 reward to anyone with information.

