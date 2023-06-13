MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who was caught on surveillance footage firing shots through a windshield. The driver then lead deputies on a chase.

The MCSO shared the footage of the car and a person firing the gun. In the video, you can see the blue Kia Forte fire shots through the windshield and a cloud of smoke appears. The driver then turns and drives in another direction.

According to the release, a deputy tried to pull over the car, but the driver did not stop. Deputies said they saw a person throw a gun out of the car during the chase. Deputies recovered the gun, but the MCSO said they are still searching for the car and driver.

Prichard Police also say the person in the blue Kia Sedan is responsible for shooting and injuring someone in front of him.

According to Prichard Police, the driver in the blue Kia Sedan fired his gun at a car with two people inside. A bullet struck a male passenger in his back and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This happened in the area of First Ave. and St. Stephens Rd. in Prichard Tuesday.

If anyone has any information about the incident, you are urged to call the MCSO at 251-574-8633. You can also report and anonymous tip at www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.