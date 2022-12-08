MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO.
Deputies said the woman entered the 7855 Moffett Road Walmart and told a “new” cashier she was part of the human resources department and needed change. This is also seen in the video.
As seen in the beginning of the video, a woman walks in wearing a black jacket with gray pants with a mask over her face. Shortly after, a man follows wearing a black shirt with what appears to be a white undershirt and gray pants.
The overhead cashier video footage shows the woman counting cash and talking with the cashier. The woman leaves a certain amount with the cashier and walks off with $1,800 in cash. Deputies said the cashier was left with $125.
The next video shown is from the parking lot camera which shows the two getting into separate white cars and driving away. One of them was driving a white Mercedes-Benz.
If anyone has any information in reference to this crime or on either suspect, you are urged to call the MCSO at 251-574-8633. You can also go to the MCSO website.
