Caught on camera: Man stabbed in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was stabbed in Downtown Mobile on Sunday night. The victim, who doesn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, recorded the incident on his cell phone.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the intersection of Jackson Street and St. Francis Street. The victim says as he was walking, a car backed up and hit him. “So I slapped the back of the car to alert them that they just struck me,” said the victim.

The victim said a man and woman got out of the car. He said the man assaulted him and his friend. “Runs over to my friend with a small wooden bat, hits my friend with a bat and then repeatedly strikes me in the chest until it breaks off,” said the victim.

It was at that point the victim pulled out his cell phone and began recording. The video shows the two groups for several minutes before the man suddenly lunges at the victim. As the man backs away, you can see a knife in his hand. The camera then pans to show the victim’s stab wound in his abdomen.

The man and woman drove away after the stabbing. The victim was able to flag down help and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The victim turned the video over to police and is hopeful arrests will be made. Mobile Police tell us their investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

