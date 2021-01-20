Catholics in Mobile react to President Biden’s inauguration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Joe Biden is the first Catholic president in office in several decades. President John F. Kennedy was the last Catholic to hold the highest office in the United States.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Ronald Sutherland, a Catholic.

While some are excited at the thought, other Catholics we spoke with in Mobile say President Biden’s values don’t align with theirs.

“When he says that he’s Catholic, the question is he claims he’s a practicing Catholic, and yet the Catholic church does not uphold abortion and he does. There are three non-negotiables in the Catholic church which he does not abide by. So, he’s really not a Catholic president,” said Susan Comeaux, another Catholic.

Mobile Archbishop Thomas Rodi says it is significant to have a Catholic president.

This morning, President Biden began his inauguration day with a Catholic Mass, at the same church where President John F. Kennedy’s funeral was held.

“It is also the 60th anniversary of the inauguration of the first Catholic president, President Kennedy, it was 60 years today. So by coincidence, it is very meaningful we have the second time a man who professes to be Catholic be inaugurated as president,” said Archbishop Rodi.

Archbishop Rodi says he knows some of the new president’s policies will contradict the Catholic teachings. But hopes the President and Catholic church will be able to have a dialogue and work together.

“I think there’s a great deal of hope that we’ll be able to work President Biden on policies that are very dear to believers and preaching the word of God, we know that on some of the issues there’s going to be disagreements and we’re just going to have to work together. This country needs to be united and we look forward to having a part in that dialogue,” said Archbishop Rodi.

The Archbishop of Mobile asks that everyone “pray for President Biden. This is the toughest job in the world.”