MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a Catholic student center was burglarized on Monday, July 25.

The Sacred Heart of Jesus on Old Shell Road is where the crime took place. When officers arrived, they were able to detain a man who was allegedly burglarizing the student center.

Christopher Thompson, 34, was arrested for the alleged burglary. Officers with MPD said Thompson had burglarized the student center previously. Thompson returned to the center last night while members of the student center were feeding their parishioners. The incident took place at 7:25 p.m.