MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Catholic Student Association is hosting a Eucharistic Procession on the University of South Alabama campus.

The procession will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 in front of Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The procession will end at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Student Center.

For more information click here or go to the Catholic Student Association Facebook page here.