Catholic Schools in Mobile to return to mandatory mask policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Catholic Schools within the Archdiocese of Mobile will return to a mandatory mask policy when they return to school in January.

According to the Archdiocese of Mobile, masks will be required for students in grades K-12 who attend Catholic Schools.

The mask policy will be in effect until Jan. 21, and at that time the Archdiosece will re-evaluate the COVID-19 precautions.

Since the Omicron variant has been confirmed in Mobile, Ala., case numbers have skyrocketed from what they were previously.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, the Mobile County Health Department reported 977 positive COVID-19 cases in Mobile including six hospitalizations and two deaths.

On Dec. 23, only 86 cases were reported by MCHD.