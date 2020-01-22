Catholic Charities getting ready for 89th annual appeal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Archdiocese of Mobile says nearly 20-percent of the people it serves live in poverty. Representatives for Catholic Charities announced goals fir its 89th Annual Appeal happening on Sunday, January 26.

Catholic Charities helps more than 7,000 people a year just at its location on Florida Street. A diagram made by the Archdiocese of Mobile breaks down poverty across Alabama by counties it serves.

In Mobile County, we see 19.7-percent, in Baldwin we see 10.1-percent, and in Escambia County we see 23.3-percent.

The 2020 Appeal goal is $4.5-million. The money funds more than 30 ministries including adoption services, crisis pregnancy services, and emergency assistance. The diocese says all donations help.

Archbishop Thomas Rodi said, “Our donation may look very small, but a raindrop is very small, but you put enough raindrops together, they create a river, and if we just put what we can do together, we make a tremendous difference in our community.”

The 2020 Catholic Appeal theme is, “we are merciful to those in need.”

You can get involved by giving a gift, or pledge at mass on Sunday, January 26.

