Catch beads, not the flu this Mardi Gras season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting into the height of the Mardi Gras season. This weekend there are more than a dozen parades scheduled across the Gulf Coast.

We’re also in the height of flu season and big crowds mean it’s easier for germs to spread. From the beads to the barricades, we’re all touching a lot of the same things.

The Mobile County Health Department is giving out some tips to help prevent you from getting sick this Mardi Gras season:

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs, such as parade barricades.

The Mobile area is seeing an elevated level of flu activity and the area is also facing a Hepatitis A outbreak.

Mobile County Health Department officials say there’s no reason to be afraid, but just to take the simple precautions listed above to protect you and your loved ones from viruses.

