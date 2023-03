THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue Department rescued a cat from a tree early Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Firefighters were called after the homeowner’s ladder could not reach the cat and “attempts to coax the animal down with food were unsuccessful.”

In the four photos above provided by TDFR, you can see a firefighter climbing a ladder, grabbing the cat and walking back down the ladder with the cat in hand.

The cat was unharmed.