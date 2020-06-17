Cases of mother, man charged in death of toddler who found gun in motel room turned over to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The cases of a mother and a man who were charged with manslaughter after a toddler found a loaded pistol in a drawer at a motel in January have been turned over to a grand jury.

Dynesha Harris and Tony Fowler were charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Cory Davis in January. Davis was shot at the Red Roof Inn on I-65 near Dauphin Street.

LATEST STORIES