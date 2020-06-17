MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The cases of a mother and a man who were charged with manslaughter after a toddler found a loaded pistol in a drawer at a motel in January have been turned over to a grand jury.
Dynesha Harris and Tony Fowler were charged in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Cory Davis in January. Davis was shot at the Red Roof Inn on I-65 near Dauphin Street.
LATEST STORIES
- Hyundai’s Montgomery plant reopens with safety guides following COVID-19 case
- Texas 13-year-old reels in nearly 900-pound tiger shark
- Cases of mother, man charged in death of toddler who found gun in motel room turned over to grand jury
- VIDEO: Matt Gaetz on police reform
- Sunny Side Theater performs first LIVE performance in Mobile since start of the pandemic