Case of woman charged with aggravated animal cruelty after horse euthanization bound over to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman accused of abandoning a horse in downtown Mobile after it sustained severe injuries and had to be euthanized had a preliminary hearing today.

Yolanda Jones is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. Her case has been bound over to a grand jury.

Prelim held for Yolanda Jones who is charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. Jones was arrested in 2019 in connection to an abandoned horse that required euthanasia due to the severe injuries it sustained prior to abandonment. The case was bound over to the Grand Jury. pic.twitter.com/Y8u7BEApzU — Mobile DA's Office (@MobileDAoffice) June 30, 2020

On Thursday, Oct. 31, at about 11:45 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Saint Francis Street in reference to a report of a horse tied to tree on someone’s property. Officers discovered the horse’s rear legs had been injured. An investigation revealed that the horse was in a trailer when its legs broke through the floor and hit the roadway. The driver then continued driving and later abandoned the animal on Saint Francis Street on the property.

A veterinarian was contacted and responded to the scene and euthanized the animal because of the severity of the injuries.

34-year-old Yolanda Jones turned herself in on Nov. 8, 2019. Jones was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

