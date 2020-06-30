Case of woman charged with aggravated animal cruelty after horse euthanization bound over to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman accused of abandoning a horse in downtown Mobile after it sustained severe injuries and had to be euthanized had a preliminary hearing today.
Yolanda Jones is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. Her case has been bound over to a grand jury.
On Thursday, Oct. 31, at about 11:45 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Saint Francis Street in reference to a report of a horse tied to tree on someone’s property. Officers discovered the horse’s rear legs had been injured. An investigation revealed that the horse was in a trailer when its legs broke through the floor and hit the roadway. The driver then continued driving and later abandoned the animal on Saint Francis Street on the property.
A veterinarian was contacted and responded to the scene and euthanized the animal because of the severity of the injuries.
34-year-old Yolanda Jones turned herself in on Nov. 8, 2019. Jones was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
