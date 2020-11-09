Case of woman arrested in Prichard homicide case once believed to be suicide bound over to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The case of a woman who was arrested in a homicide case that initially was investigated as a possible suicide has been bound over to a grand jury.
Tahj Austin is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend Lethonia Phillips on Oct. 11 at a home on Pine Street. Austin told officers that Phillips shot himself while playing with a gun. Police say she later confessed to intentionally shooting Phillips because he was threatening her.
