Case of two accused in R.V. Taylor standoff sent to the grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men charged in connection to a police standoff in the R.V. Taylor Community had court hearings this morning for a preliminary hearing. Johnny Vail is a suspected drug dealer narcotics officers were looking for when Andrew Mitchell allegedly fired at officers.

Vail barricaded himself inside an empty unit in R.V. Taylor for two hours before being taken into custody. Both men were injured by gunfire.

This morning, during the preliminary hearing, an MPD investigator testified narcotics officers in an unmarked vehicle spotted Vail walking in Mobile. They drove up attempting to make contact but as the vehicle approached they say Andrew Mitchell opened fire, firing three to four shots into the ground near the vehicle. Seconds later a narcotics officer fired back hitting Mitchell. Vail kept running and barricaded himself in an empty RV Taylor unit.

The investigator testified Mitchell stole the gun he used from his cousin after hitching a ride in his cousin’s car earlier this summer. Vail is still in federal custody. Even though he requested a preliminary hearing and said he was going to hire a lawyer, a Mobile County ADA says he still hasn’t and the ADA requested the case be automatically turned over to the grand jury.