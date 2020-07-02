Case of man charged in fatal crash that killed Theodore HS senior bound over to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The bond has been set for the man charged in a crash that killed a Theodore High School senior days before graduation. The case has been bound over to a grand jury.

Yaderik Jose Morales Madera, 21, was in court Wednesday for his preliminary hearing where an Alabama state trooper testified to the judge. According to the District Attorney’s office, the trooper said in court the traffic reconstruction report had not yet been completed but could confirm Madera was driving at least 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. The trooper also said there was evidence of overcorrection. The trooper also said there was a presence of alcohol, though a small amount.

Madera was driving one of four vehicles involved in a wreck on Schillinger Road near Tara Drive, where 18-year-old Devinee Rooney was killed. Logan Woodruff, 22 and David Odom, 41 were in the other two vehicles involved. Woodruff also faces a homicide by vehicle charge.

Rooney was just days away from graduating from Theodore High School.

During a court hearing Thursday, Madera’s bond was set at $40,000 on the homicide by vehicle charge. A $10,000 bond was set for a marijuana possession 1st charge.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Madera was still in jail. The case has been bound over to a grand jury.

