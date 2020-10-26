Case of Grand Bay couple charged with elder abuse bound over to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Donny and Tilena Owens who have been charged on multiple counts of Elder Abuse were in court Monday, October 26th, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

The two were arrested after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of veterans living in deplorable conditions at a home along Lakeview Lane Extension in Grand Bay. Investigators said the men appeared to have lacked medical care for some time. The six people living in the home were taken to the hospital.

The Owens each face a charge of Elder Abuse 1st and 5 counts of Elder Abuse 2nd. The cases were bound over to the Grand Jury.

LATEST STORIES