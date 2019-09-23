Case against suspects accused of trying to lure children moves forward

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The case against two people accused of trying to lure two children out of a gas station in August is moving forward. Douglas Jones is charged with two counts of enticing a child to enter. Tosha Slack is charged with two counts of enticing a child to enter and one count of sex abuse. Jones is Slack’s step-father, according to police testimony.

During their preliminary hearing Monday, authorities laid out what role Douglas Jones played in the incident. We’ve seen the surveillance video that police say shows Tosha Slack approach two boys at the checkout counter of the convenience store on Three Notch Road. A Mobile Police detective testified that before that the video shows Douglas Jones inside the store looking at the two boys, opening the front door and waving Slack in as he points out the children.

“There’s no physical evidence that ties Mr. Jones to this crime. The only way they could get him is they had a conspiracy to conspire to go into the gas station to get the children, but there’s no evidence to support that. However, they did say that there’s a video that shows him pointing to a door. We’ll see if that video exists or not,” said Jonathan McCardle, Jones’ defense attorney.

The boys say Slack offered them candy and ice cream to get into the car and inappropriately touched one of them. Her lawyer questions if surveillance video, which a detective said does not show the inappropriate touching, is enough evidence.

“If that’s all they have, I do think that’s a low standard of probable cause in district court,” said Joseph Damrich, Slack’s defense attorney.

Judge Spiro Cheriogotis decided the evidence is strong enough to move the case forward. The case now goes to the grand jury.

Judge Cheriogotis also reset bond for the suspects. Slack’s bond is now set at $30,000. Jones’ bond is set at $20,000. Neither of them are to have any contact with children under the age of 16.