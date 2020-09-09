Case against man accused of brutally stabbing 62-year-old in Citronelle heading to a grand jury

The case against a man accused of stabbing a 62-year-old in Citronelle is heading to a grand jury.

Rolando Garza was charged with the brutal murder that happened in August.

Garza was arrested on August 12, following the murder, after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says evidence pointed to Garza as the suspect.

A detective with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was the state’s witness in court on Wednesday for Garza’s preliminary hearing.

The detective testified the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a possible homicide at a small trailer in Citronelle with no power on August 5.

The detective said two people, who reported smelling a foul odor coming from the trailer, called 911.

The two individuals had purchased methamphetamine from the victim, 62-year-old Danny Riordan, several days prior and were concerned after not hearing from him and smelling a foul odor at his residence, according to the detective.

Once inside the trailer, the detective testified there was “blood everywhere” and found Riordan’s body in the bedroom badly decomposed.

An autopsy determined Riordan had been stabbed 65 times.

Through detective interviews, the son of the property owner where Riordan lived said he believed Garza and his fiancée had something to do with Riordan’s murder. He told detectives Garza and the woman have purchased drugs from Riordan in the past.

The detective testified Riordan was known in the community for selling drugs and was known to have a lot of cash inside the trailer.

MCSO tracked down Garza and his fiancée to conduct interviews.

Garza’s fiancée told a detective that Garza was not home the evening of August 1 when Riordan was believed to have been murdered. According to MCSO, Garza told his fiancé he murdered Riordan when questioned about it when he returned the next day.

Garza denied having anything to do with Riordan’s murder to detectives.

Through a search, MCSO says they found personal belongings of Riordan’s on Garza’s property and also a pair a clothes in a plastic bag.

Additionally, the detective said Garza had lacerations on his palms when he was interviewed by detectives.

Based on the evidence presented by the state, the judge decided to forward the case on to the grand jury for them to make a decision on indicting the case.

Garza was denied bond at his last hearing.

He remains behind bars without bond.

