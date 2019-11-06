Case against Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting suspect moves forward

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The case against the teenager charged in the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in August is moving forward.

17-year-old Deangelo Parnell was in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Parnell is charged with nine counts of attempted murder.

A Mobile Police Detective testified that one of the victims identified Parnell as a shooter. The detective also said surveillance video showed Parnell firing shots.

Ballistics show two guns were fired from two separate locations. The other shooter has not been found.

Parnell’s lawyer argued that police cannot prove that his client shot any of the victims. The detective said police are awaiting ballistics to come back to show who was shot with what weapon.

The judge decided there is enough evidence in the case to send Parnell’s case to a grand jury.

The shooting happened following the LeFlore-Williamson game on August 30. Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight. Nine people were injured in the shooting.

Parnell’s lawyer also asked the judge to reconsider bond. Parnell’s bond is now set at $405,000. If he makes bond, Parnell will be under electronic monitoring. Parnell is not to carry a weapon of any kind. He is also not to have contact with any of the victims. ]

