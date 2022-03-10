MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival’s Ecstasy cruise ship docked in Mobile Thursday afternoon. The ship sailed out of Mobile on March 5, the first cruise out of Mobile since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ecstasy returned from a five-day western Caribbean cruise, including a stop in Cozumel, Mexico. March 5 also kicked off Carnival’s “Sailabration,” which celebrates Carnival’s 50th birthday.

This return of activity is big news for the Mobile cruise terminal. The Carnival Ecstasy returned to Mobile on March 3 ahead of its March 5 departure. It’s the first cruise ship to operate in Mobile in two years.

The Carnival Sensation was originally slated for operation in Mobile but was later replaced by Ecstasy.