MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It looks like Mobile’s cruise ship drought will only be temporary. Cruise ships resume out of Mobile today, March 5th, after a two-year hiatus. The Carnival Ecstasy sails out of Mobile until at least mid-October.

Officials confirmed Alabama Cruise Terminal would host the Carnival Spirit with six to eight-day trips out of Mobile. That’s big news for a cruise terminal that’s been essentially idle for the last two years. In recent weeks it wasn’t clear when or if Carnival would put another ship in to replace the Ecstasy.

This is welcomed news for travelers and city officials who have been hoping for something solid from Carnival. The pandemic stopped any cruise trips out of Mobile for two years.