Carnival Sensation’s Mobile restart date moved to Jan. 2022

FILE – In this March 9, 2020 photo, the Carnival Liberty leaves Port Canaveral, Fla. Carnival Cruise Line said Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, is cancelling and delaying more U.S. sailings as it continues to suffer from the pandemic’s fallout. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line announced it’s Carnival Sensation will push back its restart date to January 2022, more than two months later than its previously announced Oct. 21 restart date.

The news came in a news release on Sept. 2, in which the world’s largest cruise line announced restart dates for six of its North American lines.

“We are very pleased with the progress of our restart which will grow to 15 ships sailing from seven U.S. homeports by mid-November,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in the news release.

Duffy said the changes reflect supply chain disruptions.

“We are making slight adjustments to our timeline to take into account supply chain realities and ensure that our destination and shore excursion offerings can meet the strong demand we are seeing from our guests. Our teams, ship and shore, are prepared to continue delivering on our great guest experience and manage all health and safety protocols.”

Also announced in the release, Carnival Valor will begin four- and five-night sailing on Nov. 1, while Carnival Pride launches new service from Tamps on Dec. 13.

Carnival Sensation arrived in Mobile in May, when Carnival officials said cruises could begin as early as July.