Carnival Sensation welcomed into its new home in the Port City, cruises could resume as early as July

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Carnival Sensation was welcomed into it’s new home in the Port City on Friday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., the ship pulled into the dock at the Alabama Cruise Terminal.

Not only was this the first time the Carnival Sensation has ever docked in Mobile but it was also the first time a Carnival cruise ship has returned to Mobile since the pandemic halted sailing last year.

Although the Carnival Sensation docked in Mobile on Friday, that doesn’t mean cruises are resuming any time soon.

The city of Mobile says the ship is here so that 110 crew members on board can be vaccinated by USA Health.