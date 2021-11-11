Carnival Sensation to return to Mobile in March

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line has announced the Carnival Sensation will return to Mobile March 5.

The pandemic halted the cruise industry last year.

In July of 2020, Carnival Cruise Line announced the Sensation would be moving from Miami to Mobile and taking up the itineraries previously assigned to the Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Fascination.

The Sensation first docked in its new homeport in May, so that 110 crew members on board could be vaccinated by USA Health.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson confirmed the return in a statement Thursday:

“We are thrilled to see today’s announcement by Carnival Cruise Line confirming the Carnival Sensation’s return to Mobile on March 5th. Alabamians are ready to cruise again and they want to do it from their home state. That is why we have been working closely with our partners at Carnival to help clear the way for their return. Cruising represents $6 million in annual gross revenue for the City of Mobile from wharfage and parking alone. The cruise industry is also a critical economic driver for our hotels, restaurants, and suppliers. We are excited to welcome back cruisers to the City of Mobile once again with the same level of hospitality that continues to earn the Mobile Cruise Ship Terminal very high ratings from customers on Carinval’s satisfaction survey. Let’s get ready to cruise in March!“ Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Cruises from Mobile with dates starting in March are already listed.

The cruise line released this statement about the return: