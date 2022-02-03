MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line announced Feb. 3 that the Sensation will not return to Mobile. This cruise ship will be replaced by the Carnival Ecstasy for now. The Ecstasy will eventually be phased out, leaving Mobile’s plans unclear.

The Sensation was originally scheduled to arrive in Mobile March 5 to replace the Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Fascination, but will now be replaced the Ecstasy, according to a news release from Carnival.

The Ecstasy was originally scheduled to travel to Jacksonville Fla., but is now set to arrive in Mobile on March 5. The Ecstasy will only fill a portion of the Sensation’s travel schedule with some cruises being canceled altogether in Mobile.

All Carnival Sensation cruises planned in Mobile from Oct. 15, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023 are canceled.

Carnival will announce a new operating plan for Mobile cruises at a later date, according to the release.