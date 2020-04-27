Carnival Fantasy returning healthy crew members home

The 70,000-ton Carnival Fantasy operates year-round five-, six- and seven-day voyages from Charleston, S.C. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Fantasy has left Mobile port to bring home healthy crew members to their home countries.

Carnival released a statement saying:

As the company moves to safe operational manning levels, we have begun the process of returning healthy crew members to their home countries using our ships as transport. Carnival Fantasy has departed Mobile to meet up with other ships in the fleet and allow crew members to join the vessels that will transport them home.

