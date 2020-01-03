Carnival Fantasy delayed due to weather conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Carnival Fantasy is delayed due to weather conditions. The Fantasy was scheduled to leave the Alabama Cruise Terminal Thursday morning for a five day cruise to Cozumel.

Carnival officials say the Fantasy has not been able to leave due to fog. Officials say once the fog lifts, the ship will leave.

“We apologize for this disruption to our guests vacation and thank them for their patience and understanding,” a Carnival spokesperson told News 5.

Travelers aboard the Fantasy tell us while the delay is frustrating, the Fantasy staff has been great.

