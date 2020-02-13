Carnival Fantasy delayed due to fog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Carnival Fantasy is about two hours behind schedule due to the fog, according to city tourism officials.
The ship is slowly making its way in, but at this time, it’s about two hours behind schedule. We’ll keep you posted if that time changes. In the meantime, you know what to do! Let’s make our visitors as comfortable and happy as possible as they wait to get on the ship later today.Visit Mobile
