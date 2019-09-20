Carnival Fantasy damaged in the Panama Canal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Carnival Fantasy cruise ship was damaged in the Panama Canal on Friday.

A viewer reached out to News 5 to say her son is on the Mobile-based ship with his girlfriend. She shared photos showing broken glass panels on one of the decks.

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement:

During Carnival Fantasy’s passage through the Panama Canal this evening, the ship came in contact with one of the locks. There are no reports of injuries. The crew’s immediate focus was to safely complete the transit through the canal so they can then assess the extent of any damage. We will share more information as soon as possible.

The Carnival Fantasy left Mobile Monday on a 10-day cruise. In the coming days, the ship is scheduled to make stops in Costa Rica, Honduras and Mexico before returning to Mobile.

The couple who took the photos said they’ve been told they can leave their cabins to go eat, but they can’t go to the back of the ship.

The couple said they were told the ship would continue on to Costa Rica and have repairs done there.