MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After less than a year back in operation Mobile will once again say goodbye to a cruise ship at least for a while. A celebration is planned today to send off the Carnival Ecstasy. Later today, the Carnival Ecstasy will begin not only its final cruise trip out of Mobile but its final cruise period. The ship will be retired. It started sailing from a number of home ports in 1991. Today officials with Carnival, the city of Mobile, and former guests of the ship will gather to wave the ship off on its final voyage.

For Mobile, that means the city will be without a cruise ship for another year. You may remember that Carnival resumed cruising out of Mobile earlier this year after stopping all cruises at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and then gradually bringing them back. Mobile had a ship for less than a year but this was the plan from the beginning. Mobile would have the Ecstasy for the bulk of 2022 and then welcome the Carnival Spirit one year from now.