Carnival Cruise Lines to bring Carnival Sensation to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Lines has announced a different ship will soon sail out of the Port of Mobile.
Thursday morning, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson tweeted Carnival Cruise Lines will be bringing the Carnival Sensation to Mobile.
“This is the great news for our City and a huge shot in the arm for our tourism industry. We had a great team, a great strategy and we never stopped working to make this happen. Mobile believes in Carnival, and today’s announcement is validation that Carnival believes in Mobile,” Mayor Stimpson said in a statement.
Carnival Cruise Lines confirms the Sensation will move from Miami to Mobile and take up itineraries previously assigned to the Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Fascination.
Carnival recently announced they would be reducing their overall capacity and focus on ships with upgraded features and both the Carnival Fantasy, which sails from Mobile, and Carnival Inspiration have been sold.
The Carnival Fascination, which also sails out of Mobile, will move to a ‘long term lay-up status,’ the company says there is no timeline for a return to operation.
For more details on the Carnival Sensation, click here.
