MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cruise-lovers get excited, the Carnival Ecstacy will be returning to the Mobile port on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The ship will be leaving Saturday afternoon for a five-day Western Caribbean cruise, that will include being docked in Cozumel, Mexico. This will be Carnival’s first ship to depart from Mobile since the pandemic first started in March 2020. The company didn’t restart operations until July 2021.

March 5 will also kick off the cruise line’s “Sail-abration,” which will celebrate Carnival’s 50th Birthday.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will host a 50th Birthday event combined with a ‘Back to Fun’ event in the terminal.