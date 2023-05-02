MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line has announced they have opened sales for the 2024-2025 cruises leaving from Mobile on the Carnival Spirit.

Cruises on the Carnival Spirit include five-day, six-day, and eight-day Caribbean cruises as well as a 12-day cruise through the southern Caribbean. These cruises on sale now will start during the fall of 2024 and will continue through the spring of 2025.

The itineraries include:

Eight-Day Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise departs Mobile on Oct. 26, 2024, and visits Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Eight-Day Bahamas Cruise departs Mobile on Nov. 9 and Nov. 23, 2024, and visits Key West, Fla.; Freeport, Nassau and Half Moon Cay, Bahamas.

Eight-Day Western Caribbean cruise departs Mobile on March 15, 2025, and visits Grand Cayman, Cayman Island; Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Cozumel, Mexico.

Six-Day Western Caribbean Cruise departs Mobile on several dates, including Nov. 11, 2024, Nov. 17, 2024, Dec. 1, 2024, Dec. 15, 2024 and Dec. 29, 2024, as well as Jan. 12, 2025, March 23, 2025 and April 20, 2025, and visits Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

Six-Day Western Caribbean Cruise departs Mobile on April 6, 2025, and visits Cozumel, Mexico and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.

Five-Day Western Caribbean Cruise departs Mobile March 10, 2025, and visits Yucatan (Progreso), and Cozumel, Mexico.

12-Day Carnival Journeys Cruise departs Mobile Jan. 18, 2025 and visits several spectacular Caribbean destinations, including Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Aruba; Curacao; Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Cruises in Mobile on the Carnival Spirit will start in the fall of 2023. Cruises that leave Mobile in 2023 are already on sale.