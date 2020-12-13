Cargo truck incident near Wallace tunnel expect delays Westbound

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cargo truck incident near the Wallace tunnel going Westbound has I-10 congested. Expect delays going through the tunnel.

Trending Stories