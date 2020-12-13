MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cargo truck incident near the Wallace tunnel going Westbound has I-10 congested. Expect delays going through the tunnel.
LATEST STORIES
- Family plans event in honor of Mobile murder victim
- Cargo truck incident near Wallace tunnel expect delays Westbound
- Cloudy and Warm Sunday Afternoon
- A Charlie Brown and Coca-Cola Christmas? The holiday classic you love is actually missing some scenes
- EXCLUSIVE: A guided walk-through of the White House decked out for the holidays