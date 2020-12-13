Cargo truck incident near Wallace tunnel expect delays Westbound

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Family and friends are planning a march next month to honor the life of a young father shot to death in Mobile. Jamir Hannah was killed in August at the Avalon Plaza Apartments in Mobile. A shooting took the life of 25-year-old Jamir Isaiah Kholil Hannah.

"I didn’t get to experience the person who I wanted a relationship with and spend my life with," said girlfriend Gayneshia Browe. Family members say Hannah had just graduated from ASU and was killed days after moving into a new apartment in Mobile.