“Caravan for Justice” planned in response to Mobile City Council’s meeting on police relations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A community group is planning a “caravan for justice” in Mobile next week.

The group, “Mobile for Us,” is organizing the call for action. In a Facebook event, they say this is in response to the Mobile City Council’s special meeting on July 9th. During that meeting, the public was invited to discuss issues related to the Mobile Police Department’s policies and procedures.

The event’s organizers say participants will caravan across Mobile to “denounce the Mobile Police Department’s refusal to answer citizens’ questions and lack of response to demands regarding the release of their policy manual.”

The caravan is planned for July 28 from 9 a.m – 11 a.m. beginning at Langan Park.

“Mobile for Us” also organized the “We Still Can’t Breathe” protest in May, that was in response to the death of George Floyd.

