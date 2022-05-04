MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said an officer was flagged down near St. Stephens Road and Seal Street Tuesday evening about a person shot near the PNC bank. WKRG News 5 first reported the shooting at 6:10 Tuesday night, about 20 minutes after the shooting.

The man who was shot was a passenger in a car with two others, according to a police news release. A man pulled up in another vehicle and shot into the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the shooter is a “known male subject” but they did not release the man’s identity. The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The other occupants of the car were not injured in the shooting.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.