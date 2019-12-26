Car strikes Mobile apartment building, driver has not been located

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A car hit an apartment building Thursday morning, but the driver was nowhere to be seen.
The crash happened at an apartment building off Lloyds Lane near Girby Road.
The car appeared to have struck the front door of a unit. MPD was on scene and placed yellow caution tape near where the door was knocked into the apartment.
LATEST POSTS:
- After parents killed in tornado, boy gets promise of free college tuition
- Parents of missing Alabama woman plead for information
- 2020 Mardi Gras Parade schedule released for New Orleans
- Son charged in parents’ Christmas Eve deaths in Winston County
- Starbucks to serve free espressos to wrap up the holidays