Car strikes Mobile apartment building, driver has not been located

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A car hit an apartment building Thursday morning, but the driver was nowhere to be seen.

The crash happened at an apartment building off Lloyds Lane near Girby Road.

The car appeared to have struck the front door of a unit. MPD was on scene and placed yellow caution tape near where the door was knocked into the apartment.

