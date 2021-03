MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s good weather for gearheads this weekend. There are car shows planned for both sides of Mobile Bay. This year’s Festival of Flowers includes an exotic car show. That will be from 9 – 11 Saturday morning in Cathedral Square in Downtown Mobile.

There’s another show across the bay in Bay Minette. The Gear Jammers Club of Baldwin County is hosting a car show at the William F. Green State Veterans home from 9 this morning until 3 this afternoon. Both events are free.